Huddersfield Town went down 1-0 against Norwich City to a late Adam Idah goal last time out at the John Smith’s Stadium. It was a decent display by the Terriers and much more assured than last season’s patchy inconsistencies.

However, it was still a defeat in Carlos Corberan’s first game as a manager in the Sky Bet Championship since his move from Leeds United Under-23s. As encouraging as their display against the Canaries was, they still need to pick themselves up and get ready for Brentford.

It won’t be an easy game against Thomas Franks Bees outfit who were the losing Playoff Finalists last season. Here’s the predicted XI from Huddersfield Town who could start today’s game.

GK: Ben Hamer – even though Town have Manchester United stopper Joel Pereira on loan, you can’t see past Corberan giving Hamer a second start between the sticks against Brentford.

LB: Harry Toffolo – 25-year-old Toffolo was brought in by the Terriers from Lincoln City in mid-January this year. Two tackles and 32 accurate passes (70% accurate) last week against Norwich.

CB: Richard Stearman – it was an error by the former Sheffield United defender that gave away the goal against Norwich City. Was substituted in that game but his experience should see him start today.

CB: Christopher Schindler – Munich-born Schindler was one of the heroes of Town’s promotion to the Premier League. Dependable at the back and easily a first-choice for Carlos Corberan.

RB: Pipa – 22-year-old Spain Under-21 international Pipa arrived from Espanyol just five days ago for £630,000 and was thrown straight in against Norwich. Two tackles and 21 accurate passes on his debut. Bound to start today.

LM: Isaac Mbenza – Mbenza replaced youngster Ben Jackson against Norwich and the 2019, £11.2m buy from Montpellier did enough to suggest he’ll start today.

CM: Jonathan Hogg – warhorse Hogg has been a Terrier since a 2013 move from Watford. Solid against Norwich with 31 passes completed (78% accuracy) and 2 aerial battles won. Nailed-on start today.

RM: Alex Pritchard – 27-year-old Pritchard arrived at Town on an £11m move from Norwich. The former Spurs youngster was OK against the Canaries last week with 24 completed passes (63% accurate), creating one of Town’s chances.

LW: Adama Diakhaby – 24-year-old Diakhaby cost Town £9m from Monaco in July 2018 and spent a half-season on loan at Nottingham Forest last season. Two completed dribbles against the Canaries last week and 20 completed passes (77% accurate).

CF: Josh Koroma – youngster Koroma returned to Huddersfield from a half-season loan at Rotherham United where he had five appearances. Worked for 3 shots last week with 18 completed passes as well. Will likely be Town’s starter this season.

RW: Juninho Bacuna – 23-year-old Curacao international Bacuna arrived at the John Smith’s from Groningen in 2018 for £2.25m. Created 1 chance against Norwich from 8 accurate passes. Will start on the right of a front-three.

Who will most likely come out on top in this game? Huddersfield Town? Brentford?