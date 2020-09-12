Rotherham United were able to beat Wycombe Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship opener thanks to a last-minute goal from Michael Ihiekwe.

Both Rotherham and Wycombe are in the Championship after they were promoted from Sky Bet League One last season. The Millers finished 2nd in League One while Wycombe had to go through the play-offs, though their qualification for the end of season lottery is still a point of controversy.

And for the longest time, it seemed like neither side would be able to get a win on their opener in this division. But while Wycombe did look the more likely side, it was Rotherham who would get the dramatic win at the end. A cross was pumped into the box and Ihiekwe rose highest to nod the ball in and send the Rotherham players into mad celebrations.

