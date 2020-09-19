Last time out, last year’s beaten Sky Bet Championship finalists Brentford fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City side. It was, for some, an expected result for a side shorn of the attacking talents of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma and the absence of first-choice keeper David Raya.

Since that game, Benrahma has signed for xxxxxx and Raya has been snapped up by xxxxxxx. Today, they face a Huddersfield Town side who lost 1-0 against Norwich City.

Here is a predicted starting XI for the Bees against the Terriers.

GK: Luke Daniels – 32-year-old Daniels was promoted to starter after Raya’s omission against Birmingham City. The former Southend and West Brom stopper should continue today.

RB: Henrik Dalsgaard – 25-cap Danish defender Dalsgaard has made the right-back spot his own since signing from Zulte Waregem. He started last week and there’s little reason to not think that he’ll start this week.

CB: Pontus Jansson – former Leeds United defender Jansson is one of the most accomplished centre-backs in the Championship. Reliable and solid, surely will be first-choice if he remains injury-free.

CB: Ethan Pinnock – solid and impressive last season and is surely a surefire starter this season alongside Jansson. Will start again this week.

LB: Rico Henry – whilst there are said to be interested eyes on the talented Henry, Frank has said no one is leaving. Expected to start against the Terriers.

LM: Sergi Canos – former Liverpool youngster Canos hit the woodwork last week against Birmingham City. Substituted late on for Marcus Forss as the Bees pressed for an equaliser. Will start on the left.

CM: Mathias Jensen – 24-year-old Dane Jensen was a £3.4m arrival from Celta Vigo last season and impressed. Did OK against Birmingham last time out. Will start again at Huddersfield.

CM: Christian Norgaard – another of Brentford’s Danish contingent, arrived last July in a £3.15m move from Serie A side Fiorentina. Another who will start today.

CM: Josh Dasilva – 21-year-old Dasilva is a former Arsenal youth player who also rattled the woodwork last week at Birmingham. Accurate with 95% of his passes last week.

RM: Bryan Mbeumo – Frenchman Mbeumo is the only remaining member of Brentford’s famed BMW attacking three what with Benrahma and Watkins not a part of the picture. A goal threat – will start.

CF: Ivan Toney – £multi-million striker Toney will be the no.1 Bees striker this season. A player with goals in him and just needs feeding.

Who will win this match-up today? Brentford? Huddersfield Town?