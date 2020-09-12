Sheffield Wednesday start this season on -12 points after being found guilty of a financial infraction by the EFL. However, the Owls are taking the first steps towards wiping out that deficit as they race out to a 2-0 half-time lead away at Cardiff City.

Garry Monk’s side will definitely face a hard task to climb and overcome the obstacle of that 12-point deficit and some Wednesday fans would readily accept that it will take a massive effort to overcome what is effectively a four-game losing streak at the start of the season.

Many would have singled out this game against Neil Harris’ Cardiff City side as a hard start to the season. However, by the sound of the referee’s half-time whistle, the South Yorkshire side were somewhat cruising on the crest of a 2-0 scoreline after goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes.

It was a scoreline that will not only please many Wednesday fans but will also allow them to take a breath of relief that ‘Operation 12 Points’ is underway. It was definitely a half-time result that met with the approval of some Wednesday fans on Twitter.

Here’s how a selection of them reacted as their side took a 2-0 lead into the half in the Principality.

Will Sheffield Wednesday overturn the points deficit early in this campaign?

Yes.

Going on a streak.

No, not straight away.

There’ll be blips.