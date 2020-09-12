Sheffield Wednesday start this season on -12 points after being found guilty of a financial infraction by the EFL. However, the Owls are taking the first steps towards wiping out that deficit as they race out to a 2-0 half-time lead away at Cardiff City.

Garry Monk’s side will definitely face a hard task to climb and overcome the obstacle of that 12-point deficit and some Wednesday fans would readily accept that it will take a massive effort to overcome what is effectively a four-game losing streak at the start of the season.

Many would have singled out this game against Neil Harris’ Cardiff City side as a hard start to the season. However, by the sound of the referee’s half-time whistle, the South Yorkshire side were somewhat cruising on the crest of a 2-0 scoreline after goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes.

It was a scoreline that will not only please many Wednesday fans but will also allow them to take a breath of relief that ‘Operation 12 Points’ is underway. It was definitely a half-time result that met with the approval of some Wednesday fans on Twitter.

Here’s how a selection of them reacted as their side took a 2-0 lead into the half in the Principality.

It's important we keep our feet on the ground, but it is looking like 100 points and 100 goals this season #swfc — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) September 12, 2020

Rhodes has been going down very easily all half, but makes up for where it matters! #swfc — Not Jordan Rhodes Twin (@JordanW25) September 12, 2020

As things stand we are only 10 points off the playoffs #pma #swfc — Me (@haddington) September 12, 2020

That looked just like the lad who used to score against us for Huddersfield and Blackburn! Was hoping we’d sign him 😍 #swfc — Chris Brookes (@chris_brookes) September 12, 2020

Unreal. Winning and Rhodes scores. Definitely dreaming! #Swfc — Chris Collindridge (@Chris_swfc) September 12, 2020

Hold on. I thought we didn't have any strikers! #WAWAW #swfc — Pete Eddowes (@pjeddowes) September 12, 2020

On our way on our way!!! Now do you believe?! 😂🍻 #swfc #wawaw — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) September 12, 2020

Hopefully that's the start we need, we need to get points on the board asap #wawaw — Lee Widdison (@WIDDY35) September 12, 2020

To all the clueless baboons in our fanbase saying we should be starting Reach upfront instead of an actual striker in Rhodes. #swfc pic.twitter.com/r6rIzCBzAP — Daniel Sanders (@DanPeterSanders) September 12, 2020

