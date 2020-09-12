Birmingham City caused a shock on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship season by beating play-off finalists Brentford.

For the Bees, it is tough being back to the grind of Championship football after coming so close to Premier League football. They got the play-off final last season but lost to West London rivals Fulham in the final. Birmingham had a mediocre season last time out and this was Aitor Karanka’s first game as their head coach.

And while Brentford did have some good chances, the only goal of the game came from Birmingham to give Karanka the perfect start. Eight minutes before half time, Ivan Sanchez whipped in a corner that Jeremie Bala was abe to head in to give the Blues the lead. Despite Brentford’s best efforts, they were unable to score themselves and Birmingham got a massive win to start the season.

Below is our match gallery where you can relive some of the critical moments of the match!

