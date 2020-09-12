Speaking to the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said he is confident a strong start to the season against Crewe Alexandra will see his side go from strength to strength.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to make a winning return to action as they prepare for their League One season opener against Crewe Alexandra later this afternoon.

The Addicks summer has been surrounded by chaos off the pitch but now, attentions will turn to one the pitch matters. Manager Lee Bowyer is determined to guide Charlton to a strong campaign and speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their clash with Crewe, insisted that nothing changes.

Bowyer also said that a strong result this afternoon will see his side get stronger and stronger as the season goes on. He said:

“Saturday’s game is two teams who have just come into the division. They are a nice side to watch, they move the ball well and play good football so it won’t be easy.

“Nothing changes. I do believe that if things go the right way for us, we will get stronger and stronger and grow. I’ll always push them, same as I always have.”

How do you think this afternoon’s game will pan out? Will Charlton Athletic come away with all three points? Will Crewe Alexandra make a winning start to their first season back in League One or will a draw be played out? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

How will Crewe Alexandra vs Charlton Athletic end?