Speaking to talkSPORT, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has said a move to Bournemouth would be “ideal” for West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Jack Wilshere’s future with West Ham has been thrown up into the air once again this week, with a report from talkSPORT claiming that the Hammers could look to terminate his contract.

Former Arsenal starlet Wilshere still has a year remaining on his contract with West Ham but the Premier League side could look to bring an early end to his time with the club, it has been claimed.

Now, pundit Ray Parlour has moved to comment on Wilshere’s situation. Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said a move to the Championship to link up with former loan club Bournemouth would be “ideal” for the midfielder. He said:

“The ideal club would be Bournemouth where he had that spell on loan.

“Whether they could do a deal and get him in there. I think he did okay at Bournemouth. He was quite influential in that midfield area and he played on a regular basis at that time.”

Wilshere, 28, spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan with Bournemouth, coming in for the season from Arsenal. In his time with the Cherries, Wilshere played in 27 games across all competitions and laid on two assists for the club.

