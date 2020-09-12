Speaking to the club’s official website, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said he and his side are excited for a new challenge ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser against Bristol City.

After completing their long-awaited return to the Championship earlier this year, Coventry City will open the new campaign with a game at Bristol City later this afternoon.

The Sky Blues last played against the Robins back in the 2014/15 campaign, in which the two sides played out a 0-0 draw. Now, Mark Robins’ side will be hoping to go one better on the Championship season opener.

Ahead of the game, Robins spoke to the club’s official website about Coventry City’s return to the Championship. Robins said that the second-tier is a “different world” compared to League One but his side are excited for the new challenge. He said:

“We’re excited, it’s a long time coming. We are over a month from where we normally would’ve been, but we’re all excited. I think it’s going to be a tough fixture but it’s a brilliant one for us to start with.

“Tell me what an easy game would be at this level? It’s the same every week if you look at the squads. Clubs are paying 4/5 million pounds for players and more and also if the figures are believed players earning upwards of 30/40k a week, it’s just a different world.

“For us it’s not about that it’s about the development side of things and developing our style and obviously the way that we play with the players that we have.”

Coventry City will be hoping to make a strong start to life back in the Championship but will have to overcome Dean Holden, who will be aiming to make a winning start to his spell as Bristol City boss.

