Speaking to the club’s official website, Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has discussed the possibility of new boys Isaac Christie-Davies and Michal Helik featuring in the Tykes’ season opener against Luton Town.

In the week running up to Barnsley’s season opener against Luton Town, the Tykes have moved to bring in two new players. Young midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies joined on a free transfer and defender Michal Helik arrived on Wednesday.

Now, Gerhard Struber has discussed the possibility of the pair being involved at the weekend.

Struber said that while Christie-Davies will need time to get in shape and learn Barnsley’s style, Helik is “ready to go” and can “plug straight into” Struber’s side. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I think Isaac is a player with big talent. He has very good technical skills and qualities. He will need time to get in shape, he had injury issues in the summer. Every player needs to learn my style too, so it’s about patience.

“I am very happy to get Isaac into the club and he’ll be a big player for us. He will offer us something new in midfield.

“Michal is big, he’s powerful and he is ready to go.

“He’s in a good way physically and can plug straight into my style. A really experienced defender at a good age. I have a very good feeling about Helik.”

After narrowly surviving last season, Struber is hoping to take Barnsley to the next level this season and a win over Luton Town would be the perfect way to start the new campaign.

