Predicted Sunderland starting XI against Bristol Rovers- Xhemajli and O’Brien start?
Sunderland start the new League One season against Bristol Rovers today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Black Cats-
GK- Lee Burge- He will be looking to make the number one spot his own this season after Jon McLaughlin’s departure.
CB- Jordan Willis- The ex-Coventry City defender is preparing for his second campaign at the Stadium of Light.
CB- Bailey Wright- The Australian international joined Sunderland on a permanent basis after spending time on loan there last term from Bristol City.
CB- Arbenit Xhemajli- He made his debut last time out in the EFL Trophy and could start today.
RWB- Luke O’Nien- The former Wycombe Wanderers man will be looking to help the Black Cats gain promotion this season.
LWB- Denver Hume- Phil Parkinson’s side are in the hunt for more competition on the left hand side but for now the 22-year-old will start.
CM- Max Power- Sunderland made his loan move from Wigan Athletic permanent in January.
CM- Josh Scowen- He knows what it takes to get out of League One having helped Barnsley go up in 2016.
RW- Chris Maguire- The Scotsman has been a key player for Sunderland since joining in 2018, scoring 20 goals in 89 matches.
LW- Aiden O’Brien- The summer recruit from Millwall will be eager to impress in the North East in the new campaign.
ST- Will Grigg- It is a big season ahead for the Northern Ireland international as he looks to live up to his price tag. Danny Graham and Charlie Wyke are other options up top.