Sunderland start the new League One season against Bristol Rovers today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Black Cats-

GK- Lee Burge- He will be looking to make the number one spot his own this season after Jon McLaughlin’s departure.



CB- Jordan Willis- The ex-Coventry City defender is preparing for his second campaign at the Stadium of Light.

CB- Bailey Wright- The Australian international joined Sunderland on a permanent basis after spending time on loan there last term from Bristol City.

CB- Arbenit Xhemajli- He made his debut last time out in the EFL Trophy and could start today.

RWB- Luke O’Nien- The former Wycombe Wanderers man will be looking to help the Black Cats gain promotion this season.

LWB- Denver Hume- Phil Parkinson’s side are in the hunt for more competition on the left hand side but for now the 22-year-old will start.

CM- Max Power- Sunderland made his loan move from Wigan Athletic permanent in January.

CM- Josh Scowen- He knows what it takes to get out of League One having helped Barnsley go up in 2016.

RW- Chris Maguire- The Scotsman has been a key player for Sunderland since joining in 2018, scoring 20 goals in 89 matches.

LW- Aiden O’Brien- The summer recruit from Millwall will be eager to impress in the North East in the new campaign.

ST- Will Grigg- It is a big season ahead for the Northern Ireland international as he looks to live up to his price tag. Danny Graham and Charlie Wyke are other options up top.

Confident about today, Sunderland fans?