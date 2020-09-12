Charlton Athletic start life back in League One away to Crewe Alexandra today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks-

GK- Ben Amos- Last season’s number one Dillon Phillips is being linked with a move away so the ex-Manchester United stopper will start.



RB- George Lapslie- He slotted into right-back last time out in the Carabao Cup against Swindon Town.

CB- Deji Oshilaja- The 27-year-old is no stranger to playing in the third tier having joined Charlton from AFC Wimbledon last summer.

CB- Charlie Barker- It could be a big season ahead for the youngster and he is in contention for a start today.

LB- Ben Purrington- He helped Charlton get promoted two years ago and will be looking for the same again this term.

RM- Erhun Oztumer- The Turkish midfielder has played in League One for Peterborough United, Walsall and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

CM- Alex Gilbey- The summer recruit from MK Dons will be looking forward to his first league appearance for the London club.

CM- Darren Pratley- His experience will be valuable for the Addicks this season.

LM- Alfie Doughty- The youngster has been linked with a move away, with Celtic keen, but as things stand he will be involved for Charlton unless anything changes.

ST- Chuks Aneke- He will be a key player for Charlton and may find his feet again in League One after only managing one goal last season.

ST- Macauley Bonne- The Zimbabwe international will lead the line for Lee Bowyer’s side and will be eager to build on the 11 goals he scored in the Championship last term.





Confident about today, Charlton fans?