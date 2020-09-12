Predicted Charlton Athletic starting XI against Crewe- Gilbey start?
Charlton Athletic start life back in League One away to Crewe Alexandra today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks-
GK- Ben Amos- Last season’s number one Dillon Phillips is being linked with a move away so the ex-Manchester United stopper will start.
RB- George Lapslie- He slotted into right-back last time out in the Carabao Cup against Swindon Town.
CB- Deji Oshilaja- The 27-year-old is no stranger to playing in the third tier having joined Charlton from AFC Wimbledon last summer.
CB- Charlie Barker- It could be a big season ahead for the youngster and he is in contention for a start today.
LB- Ben Purrington- He helped Charlton get promoted two years ago and will be looking for the same again this term.
RM- Erhun Oztumer- The Turkish midfielder has played in League One for Peterborough United, Walsall and Bolton Wanderers in the past.
CM- Alex Gilbey- The summer recruit from MK Dons will be looking forward to his first league appearance for the London club.
CM- Darren Pratley- His experience will be valuable for the Addicks this season.
LM- Alfie Doughty- The youngster has been linked with a move away, with Celtic keen, but as things stand he will be involved for Charlton unless anything changes.
ST- Chuks Aneke- He will be a key player for Charlton and may find his feet again in League One after only managing one goal last season.
ST- Macauley Bonne- The Zimbabwe international will lead the line for Lee Bowyer’s side and will be eager to build on the 11 goals he scored in the Championship last term.