Luton Town start the new Championship season against Barnsley this afternoon. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Hatters-

GK- Simon Sluga- The Croatian stopper will be looking forward to his second season at Kenilworth Road.

RB- James Bree- He has joined the Hatters on a permanent basis from Aston Villa after his loan spell last season.

CB- Tom Lockyer- The summer recruit from Charlton Athletic will be eager to impress for his new club.

CB- Sonny Bradley- He has played a key role for the Hatters over the past few years.

LB- Rhys Norrington-Davies- The 21-year-old is on loan from Sheffield United having previously had spells at Barrow and Rochdale.

CM- Glen Rea- He signed a new contract over the summer.

CM- Luke Berry- The midfielder got more opportunities when Nathan Jones took over from Graeme Jones last term and is likely to start today against his former club Barnsley.

CM- Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu- He joined the club in non-league six years ago and has helped the Bedfordshire club rise to the second tier during his time there.

CAM- Jordan Clark- The new boy from Accrington Stanley could make his Championship debut at Oakwell.

ST- Harry Cornick- He adapted well to life in the second tier last season and has established himself as a key player for Luton.

ST- James Collins- The Republic of Ireland international will be hoping for another big campaign ahead. He scored 14 goals last term in all competitions and will be eager for more of the same.





Confident about today, Luton fans?