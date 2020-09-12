Stoke City start the new Championship season away to Millwall today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Potters-

GK- Adam Davies- He has an impressive end to the last campaign and could start ahead of Jack Butland.



RB- Tommy Smith- The full-back is preparing for his second year at the Bet365 Stadium.

CB- James Chester- The ex-Hull City and Aston Villa man has now joined the Potters on a permanent basis.

CB- Danny Batth- He played 45 games in all competitions last term and chipped in with five goals.

LB- Morgan Fox- The defender is set for his first league start after signing from Sheffield Wednesday.

CM- Sam Clucas- He has scored 14 goals in 75 games so far in his Stoke career.

CM- Jordan Thompson- There are question marks over the match fitness of John Obi Mikel so Michael O’Neill could go for the Northern Ireland international today.

CM/CAM- Nick Powell- It is a big season ahead for the former Manchester United man.

RW- Tyrese Campbell- The promising youngster will play a key part for O’Neill men again this term.

ST- Steven Fletcher- Stoke have a decision to make on whether to throw him straight in. The experienced striker scored 13 goals last season for Sheffield Wednesday. If he doesn’t get the green light to start, the likes of Sam Vokes, Lee Gregory and Benik Afobe will be waiting in the wings.

LW- James McClean- The Republic of Ireland international is preparing for his third season playing for the Potters.





Confident ahead of today, Stoke fans?