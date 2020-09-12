Sheffield Wednesday start the new Championship season away to Cardiff City today. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Owls- 

GK- Joe Wildsmith- Garry Monk has a big decision to make on who to start between the sticks, but Wildsmith may just pip Cameron Dawson to the shirt. 

CB- Tom Lees- He is gearing up for his seventh season playing for Wednesday.

CB- Julian Borner- The German defender joined last summer and made 40 appearances in all competitions last term.

CB- Dominic Iorfa- The ex-Wolves man is likely to start ahead of new boy Chey Dunkley today.

RWB- Liam Palmer- He has played 257 times for the Owls and will be looking to get games under belt this season.

LWB- Kadeem Harris- The 27-year-old should line up against his former club Cardiff today.

CM- Barry Bannan- He is the new captain of Sheffield Wednesday and will start.

CM- Massimo Luougo- The ex-Swindon Town and QPR man is getting ready for his second year in Yorkshire.

CM/CAM- Izzy Brown- He has joined on loan from Chelsea having previously had spells at Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Luton Town.

ST- Josh Windass- The forward has signed on a permanent basis from Wigan Athletic. He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hillsborough and they will be pleased to see him back at the club for good.

ST- Elias Kachunga- It is a big season ahead for the new signing. The ex-Huddersfield man should start ahead of Jordan Rhodes. 

