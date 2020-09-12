Aitor Karanka takes charge of Birmingham City for his first league game today against Brentford. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Blues-

GK- Neil Etheridge- Birmingham swooped to sign him yesterday from Cardiff City and will be hoping his international clearance went through in time for him to start today. If not, fellow new boy Andres Prieto will be waiting in the wings.

RB- Maxime Colin- The Frenchman is gearing up for his fourth season in the Midlands.

CB- Harlee Dean- The defender joined the Blues from Brentford at the same time as Colin.

CB- George Friend- He has reunited with Karanka after playing for him at Middlesbrough and will make his first league start.

LB- Kristian Pedersen- The Danish left-back has Steve Seddon competing with him for his position this term.

CM- Adam Clayton- The ex-Leeds United and Boro man has also linked up with Karanka for a second time.

CM- Ivan Sunjic- It is a big season ahead for the Croatian international as he prepares for his second year in England.

RM- Ivan Sanchez- There are question marks as to whether the new recruit will start today but Birmingham fans will be eager to see the summer signing from Elche in action.

CAM- Dan Crowley- The 23-year-old will make things happen in behind the striker.

LM- Jeremie Bela- He scored four goals in 33 games in the last campaign and will be looking to cause Brentford some problems this afternoon.

ST- Lukas Jutkiewicz- Birmingham’s main source of goals will be after another impressive season in front of goal.

