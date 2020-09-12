QPR start the new Championship season at home to Nottingham Forest this afternoon. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Hoops-

GK- Liam Kelly- Mark Warburton has a tough choice between the Scotsman and Seny Dieng, who is back from his loan at Doncaster Rovers last term.



RB- Osman Kakay- It is set to be a big season for the academy graduate and he will compete with Todd Kane for the right-back position.

CB- Rob Dickie- QPR fans will be looking forward to seeing their new recruit in action.

CB- Yoann Barbet- The Frenchman is gearing up for his second season for the Hoops.

LB- Ryan Manning- He has been linked with a move away from the London club but should start today.

CM- Dom Ball- New signings Tom Carroll/Luke Amos are other options for this position but Warburton is likely to go for Ball.

CM- Geoff Cameron- The newly appointed R’s captain will be eager to rally his teammates to a positive result.

RM- Bright Osayi-Samuel- He has been linked with Crystal Palace and Celtic but is a key player for QPR and should start, unless a departure is actually on the cards.

CAM- Ilias Chair- It is a big season ahead for the 22-year-old and he will be looking to fill the void left by Eberechi Eze’s departure.

LM- George Thomas- It is a fresh start for the ex-Coventry City man after his release by Leicester City.

ST- Lyndon Dykes- QPR have forked out £2 million to sign him from Livingston and see him as the man to lead the line this season.



Confident about today, QPR fans?