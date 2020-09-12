Said Benrahma is a player whose name is on the mind of Premier League duo West Ham and Aston Villa, with others thought to also be eagerly watching his situation. With the Sky Bet Championship kicking off today, Benrahma’s immediate future is clouded in a degree of uncertainty says Football London’s Alan Smith.

Smith reports that Brentford boss Thomas Frank has said that Benrahma is free to leave the Londoners should an interested party front up the £25m valuation that the Bees have placed on their Algerian flyer.

Speaking to Football London, Frank said:

“No doubt we take the decision together but if the price is right for Said Benrahma we’re open [for business]. That’s how the football club works. The rest are not for sale.“

£25m is a big sum to demand for any player without top-tier experience but it isn’t hard to see why Said Benrahma would justify demanding such a fee for his services. It’s the dual-threat of goals and assists from the exciting playmaker and finisher.

The Algerian, who Brentford paid a paltry £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice, has made 91 appearances for the Bees, scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists. 17 of those goals and 9 of those assists came in last season’s Championship when it was a case of so close but no cigar as Brentford lost out at Wembley to rivals Fulham in the Play-Off Final.

Brentford have no injury issues ahead of their opening Championship game against Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City. However, boss Thomas Frank refused to be drawn on whether Benrahma will be available for selection. This reluctance to lay out his cards on the table is something that heightens the cloudiness and uncertainty about his future at the London club.

