As per a report from Lancs Live, Preston North End are not interested in signing Benfica midfielder Alfa Semedo, amid reports from Portugal claiming the former Nottingham Forest loan man was set for a move to Deepdale.

Earlier this week, a report from Portugues news outlet Record claimed that Preston North End were closing in on the loan signing of Benfica midfielder Alfa Semedo.

Semedo spent last season on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and it was reported that he was set for a return to England’s second-tier with the Lilywhites. However, Lancs Live has moved to reveal that this is not the case.

Record said that Semedo’s move to Deepdale could be secured within the next 24 hours but the 23-year-old defensive midfielder is not a player of Alex Neil’s interest.

Semedo played 26 times for Nottingham Forest last season, scoring two goals for Sabri Lamouchi’s side in the process. The vast majority of his senior experience has come out on loan, previously spending time on loan with Spanish club Espanyol.

Preston North End already have plenty of midfield options at their disposal, so a move for Semedo would have been an odd one. The likes of Paul Gallagher, Alan Browne, Josh Harrop, Daniel Johnson, Ben Pearson, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Tom Bayliss are all available to Neil.

