Amid their relegation to the Championship, Watford have lost some of their key players. Abdoulaye Doucoure has secured a move away and the likes of Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu – who were all absent from the Hornets’ opening day win over Middlesbrough – have been linked with moves away from Vicarage Road.

Now, an update regarding the interest in the aforementioned Deulofeu has emerged. Watford’s sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has confirmed the significant interest in the former Everton and Barcelona winger.

Speaking to CalcioNapoli24, Giaretta confirmed Serie A giants Napoli are keen, while clubs from Spain and England are also showing an interest in Deulofeu. He said:

“There are several rumours around the boy. We are evaluating. There are important clubs on him, including in Italy, Spain and England. Napoli can also be included among those interested.

“There is a range of top-level players who are less affected by the coronavirus pandemic, I believe Deulofeu is part of this range and his evaluation was and remains high. Strong players remain strong, lower level players may be affected more.”

Deulofeu, 26, first joined Watford on loan in January 2018 before making the move permanent the following summer. Since arriving at the club, the Spanish winger has played 70 times across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and laying on 11 assists in the process.

