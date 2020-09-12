Journalist David Anderson has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers have made a £2m bid for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson.

Rangers have offered around £2million for Preston’s Jamaican midfielder Daniel Johnson. #Rangers — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 11, 2020

Daily Mirror writer David Anderson has reported that Preston North End star Daniel Johnson is attracting transfer interest from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Anderson reports that Rangers have made a bid of £2m for Johnson in their efforts to bring the Jamaican international to Ibrox this summer. it remains unknown as to how Preston have reacted to the offer for Johnson, who enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2019/20 campaign.

Johnson, 27, scored an impressive 12 goals and laid on eight assists in 33 Championship games last season, proving to be a serious goal threat from midfield for Alex Neil’s Preston side.

Johnson has been with Preston North End since January 2015, arriving for a bargain fee from Aston Villa. Since then, he has become a fixture in the Lilywhites first-team, notching up 219 appearances for the club. In the process, the Villa academy graduate has provided 26 assists and found the back of the net 43 times across all competitions.

Johnson currently has a year remaining on his contract with Preston, so the Lilywhites will hope to have found a resolution by the end of next summer to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing.

Preston North End fans, is Johnson a must keep player or would you be willing to let him go this summer? Let us know your stance in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Preston North End news, the door may have opened for the club to move for one of their rumoured targets amid a big-money Premier League transfer – find out more about that story here.

Daniel Johnson - stay or go?