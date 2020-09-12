Mansfield Town have confirmed the signing of Southend United’s former Nottingham Forest man Stephen McLaughlin on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that winger Stephen McLaughlin was attracting interest from Mansfield Town. Now, it has been confirmed that the Stags have completed the signing of the Southend United man.

McLaughlin has put pen to paper on a short-term deal with the club, though the specific length of the contract is not mentioned. The 30-year-old will come in to add further experience and competition down either wing, offering versatility as well.

Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan – who worked with McLaughlin at Southend – spoke to the club’s official website about the Stags’ latest signing. He said that he expects McLaughlin to fit into the dressing room “really well”, saying:

“Stephen gives us competition down the left and can play in several positions. He arrives at One Call Stadium with bags of experience and a promotion from League Two in 2015.

“He has a terrific work rate and attitude, so will fit into our dressing room really well.”

McLaughlin has been with Southend United since March 2015, initially joining on a loan deal before signing permanently later on in the year. McLaughlin has gone on to play an impressive 186 times for Southend, scoring 25 goals and laying on 29 assists in the process.

He broke into senior football as a youngster with Finn Harps before linking up with Derry City. His performances with Derry earned McLaughlin a move to Nottingham Forest in 2013, playing 12 times for Forest and spending time on loan with Notts County and Bristol City.

