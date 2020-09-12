Oxford United have confirmed the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley attacker Sam Winnall on their official club website.

Following the expiry of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, attacker Sam Winnall has completed a move to League One side Oxford United. Karl Robinson has moved to add the former Barnsley man to his attacking ranks ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Winnall has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the U’s, with the League One outfit holding the option of a further year, potentially keeping Winnall at the club until the summer of 2023.

Upon the announcement of Winnall’s arrival, Oxfords boss Robinson spoke to the official club website to express his delight at the latest arrival, saying it is an “exciting signing” for the club. He said:

“It was important that we had another experienced striker in the building before the season starts and Sam has scored goals and caused problems for defences wherever he has been. It’s an exciting signing and another piece in the jigsaw for us. We look forward to working with him.”

Winnall, 29, has a great amount of experience at Football League level. He came through Wolves’ academy and left for Scunthorpe United in 2013, going on to score 23 goals and lay on five assists in 49 games for the Iron, earning him a move to Barnsley a year later.

Winnall’s three-year stint with Barnsley was a prolific one, with the attacker appearing 115 times across all competitions. In the process, Winnall scored 48 goals and provided 15 assists, earning him a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

With Wednesday, Winnall managed six goals in 43 games, also spending time out on loan with Derby County.

