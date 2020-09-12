Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of former Charlton Athletic defender and rumoured Blackburn Rovers target Naby Sarr on their official club website.

As reported here on The72 earlier this summer, Blackburn Rovers had been linked with a move for Charlton Athletic’s recently released defender Naby Sarr. Now, it has been confirmed that he has completed a return to the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town have moved to add Sarr to their defensive ranks, confirming the arrival of the former Charlton man on Friday evening.

Upon the announcement of Sarr’s arrival, manager Carlos Corberan moved to welcome the Terriers new boy. Speaking to the club’s official website about the signing of Sarr, Corberan said he hopes to see Sarr maximise his potential, saying:

“Naby is a player with experience in this country and in this league, as well as experience in the highest levels of football when he was very young.

“He has good physical attributes that fit the demands of Championship football, and at the same time he feels comfortable on the ball. We want him to reach his best levels again to help our team, and we will help him to achieve that.”

In his five years with Charlton Athletic, Sarr played in 116 games across all competitions. In the process, he found the back of the net eight times and laid on nine assists.

With Sarr confirmed to have put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, Huddersfield Town will now turn their attention to their season opener, in which they face Norwich City later today.

