According to 90MIN, Arsenal have arrowed in and made the first steps in a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

24-year-old Raya has been at the London club since a July 2019 move from Blackburn Rovers for a fee believed to be around the £3m mark. This move came six years after he joined Rovers from Spanish side UD Cornella.

Raya went on to make 108 appearances for the Blackburn Rovers first team, conceding 130 goals and keeping 32 cleans sheets for the Lancashire outfit. It was the skills and potential that he showed which convinced the Bees to make a move.

Now it appears that it is Premier League side Arsenal that is about to make a move for the 24-year-old Barcelona-born stopper. 90MIN state that “Arsenal have opened talks with Brentford” as they look to prise the highly-rated and talented youngster away from the Bees and to North London.

Citing a ‘source’, 90MIN’s Tom Gott writes that the Gunners “have secured an open line of communication” with fellow Londoners Brentford, saying that the 24-year-old stopper “sits at the top of Arteta’s wish list for the role.”

A recent article by Spanish media source Sport contained a claim that Raya “is determined to ask for a transfer request if his current club [Brentford] does not sit down to negotiate.” This hints at Raya’s determination to force a move with his agent commenting that “We will do what is necessary.”

Raya’s possible move to the Emirates Stadium is not destined to be in the role of starter for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side is thought to be looking at him as a dependable back-up to Bernd Leno.

