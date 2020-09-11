With the league beginning this weekend, albeit a month late in usual terms, I cannot help but wonder if my team are ready?

Transfer windows have never been as cagey, what with the new League One imposed salary cap of £2.5million to cover your annual squad wage, and a squad size limit of twenty-two professionals over the age of 21, many teams have trimmed numbers and been careful with their cash, Ipswich Town have been more than careful, trimming the squad early in the summer, and bringing in just three senior professionals, it is clear that Marcus Evans is taking the new guidelines seriously.

Those who are bored of the numbers will know that an existing contract doesn’t count quite £-for £ in the budget. Instead, every contract above the threshold (what equates to £1,300 per week) is deemed to be worth £113,000 for this season, and £125,000 next year. So it’s not like you had to clear the decks.

What it does mean, however, is that promotion this year is more valuable than ever before, and, after a campaign last term which officially made the 19/20 squad the worst Ipswich team in nearly seventy years, (and I have a signed shirt of this squad) Ipswich have a clear goal ‘Must do better’.

Must do better, simply means promotion, with rumours last week of unrest in the camp, a possible rift between players and the manager, the average Ipswich fan is unsure of how to approach Sunday, providing Wigan are allowed to play on Sunday, that is. Most of last years ‘less-than-invincibles’ are still in Suffolk, despite rumours linking the vast majority of the players with moves, and we can be sure that none of the players want another failure on the CV.

Midfielder Flynn Downes has handed in a transfer request, and Striker Kayden Jackson Is subject of interest from Championship Bournemouth, but other than that, the squad is likely to compete as a unit until all least January, unless an amazing offer comes in for someone it does mean that an augmented squad will begin the season at home, in front of a lot of cardboard cut-outs ranging from Seven-year-old James, to Hollywood icons Leo Di-Caprio and Loosely-rumoured-Ipswich-fan Will Ferrell (why would you pay for a celebrity cut-out?)

YouTube: Will Ferrell is an Ipswich Town fan. #ITFC

So, despite all that rambling, I haven’t said much. If the team that takes to the field on Sunday is to be considered the statement of intent, it is fair to say not many fans can predict the XI. With a choice of ‘keepers it is likely Tomas Holy will get the nod ahead of new boy David Cornell, and the back four depends on fitness. New full-back Stephen Ward is almost nailed on, with a probable pairing of Luke Woolfenden and ‘coveted-by-Scottish-clubs’ Toto Nsiala, with club captain, and fist-pumping enthusiast Luke Chambers filling in at right-back due to Kane Vincent-Young being unfit.

The midfield is a tricky pick at Ipswich, eight players could fill the three likely roles, and if all are fit, no one envies Paul Lambert in his selection. Fighting for selection are Teddy Bishop, Andre Dozzell, Jon Nolan, Emyr Huws, Alan Judge and the previously mentioned Flynn Downes, not to mention the iconic Cole Skuse returning to full fitness, along with a host of youth players, although Idris El Mizouni, Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin are being touted for loanee tenures. If I had to predict a starting three I would lean toward Bishop and Judge, but a close run thing between the rest, Dozzell possibly getting in ahead of Nolan.

The attack is slightly more straight-forward at the moment, the options being less available. Impressive in pre-season, Aaron Drinan would feel harshly treated to not begin. Likewise, Jack Lankester and Freddie Sears both should flank the Irish target man, who, in recent days has enjoyed the nickname ‘Murph’ after fellow Irishman Daryl. The bench offers good options in Social-Media-friendly James Norwood, and new signing Oli Hawkins.

As for the rest? Well, the depth in the squad is going to be key in. A season which will see most weeks containing two games, a potential sixty-plus game season awaits if you count the three cup competitions, and few players can play sixty games a season.

Midfield Headache?