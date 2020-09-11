West Bromwich Albion are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney as reported by Football Insider.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the Watford captain but it appears that West Brom have won the race for his signature.

The 32-year-old has already admitted that he still sees himself as a Premier League striker and is eager for a return to the top-flight.

Watford are keen for Deeney to remain at the club but look to have given up hope of persuading the striker to stay.

It has not been confirmed whether it would be on loan or a permanent basis but the rumours have speculated that it will be on a temporary deal.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is able to offer the proven Premier League veteran regular game time whereas he would likely have to settle for a place on the bench at Tottenham behind first-choice striker Harry Kane.

Deeney had already revealed that he was unsure about his future at the Hornets following their relegation to the Championship.

He has entered the final year of his contract with the London club and is believed to be open to a new challenge after ten years.

Baggies boss Bilic is keen to recruit a striker who is adept at holding the ball up who can put pressure on opposition centre-backs as well as supply a regular amount of goals for the team.

Although Deeney may not be the marquee signing that West Brom fans are looking for they will be hard pressed to find someone with the Premier League experience of Deeney who they are able to afford on their shoestring budget.

