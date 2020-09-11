Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall has confirmed he is keen to bring in new signings in an interview on their official website.

Tindall wants to bring in at least a couple of new players following a number of high profile departures over the summer.

Nathan Ake has left to join Manchester City whilst Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson have made the moves to Sheffield United and Newcastle United respectively.

Ryan Fraser has also left the club on a free transfer whilst transfer speculation continues to surround the futures of midfielder David Brooks and forward Josh King.

Tindall begins his managerial rein with a home game against Blackburn Rovers and reiterated his stance on possible incomings.

“We’ve got a good squad,” he said. “There are some very good players who have left the football club, players who are very difficult to replace. But we have a very good squad here and from the pre-season performances I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen.”

“Do I want to bring in a couple of new players? Of course, you need quality players to call upon at any time. We’ve identified two or three players who we think could enhance the group but we don’t want to jump in and make any rash decisions.”

“The transfer window still has a few weeks to go and we have plenty of time to bring in the right players.”

Bournemouth will be keen to make a positive start to their Championship campaign as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Will Bournemouth win promotion this season?