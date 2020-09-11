Journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool attacker Joe Dodoo has completed a move to Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu on a free transfer.

Former Rangers and Bolton forward Joe Dodoo has joined Turkish club Ankara Keciörengücü on a free transfer. #Ankara — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 11, 2020

Following his release from Bolton Wanderers earlier this summer, former Leicester City youngster Joe Dodoo has found himself a new club. The Attacker has left England to link up with Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu on a free transfer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported the news on Friday but at the time of writing, no official announcement has been made by Ankara Keciorengucu.

The Turkish side currently play their football in the second tier and will be hoping the signing of Dodoo can help them to a successful 2020/21 campaign.

Dodoo, 25, is yet to test himself outside the United Kingdom, so it will be interesting to see how the attacker fares with this new challenge. The attacker came through Leicester City’s youth academy and played four times for their senior side, scoring an impressive four goals and laying on one assist.

Dodoo spent time on loan with Bury before leaving Leicester on a free transfer in 2016, moving to Scotland to join Rangers. The forward scored five goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances for the club, also spending time out on loan with Charlton Athletic and Blackpool before his release in 2019.

Following his Rangers release, Dodoo signed for Bolton Wanderers. In 27 games for the club, the Ghanaian scored four goals and provided four assists before leaving earlier this summer.

