Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction ahead of this evening’s game between Watford and Middlesbrough as the new Championship season begins.

The Hornets find themselves back in the second tier of English football following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

They have since lost midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure but have managed to keep most of their squad together for the new season although the transfer window remains open.

There has been rumours linking Andre Gray and Troy Deeney with moves away but as of yet they are still Watford players.

On Friday evening they take on Middlesbrough who escaped relegation last season with the managerial appointment of Neil Warnock who steered them towards safety.

Many would predict that Watford will be too strong for Boro but Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes a shock could be on the cards.

“A new season and a fresh start in the Sky Bet Championship, although it’s not where Watford would want to be after five years in the top flight.”

”Middlesbrough will be happy to still be at this level after flirting with danger last season and Neil Warnock may quietly fancy his team to spring a surprise on a side that may still be a little unsettled in terms of players staying or going. I’m going to back a big away win. 1-2.”

It certainly is a controversial prediction and it will be interesting to see how Watford react to having been relegated with them hoping to get off to a good start this campaign.

