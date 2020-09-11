Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of Blackburn Rovers’ recently released goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler on their official club website.

After a long-term injury to new signing Joel Coleman, Fleetwood Town have moved to bring in another goalkeeper. Following his release from Blackburn Rovers, Canadian international Jayson Leutwiler has penned a short-term deal with the League One side.

Leutwiler will come in to compete with Alex Cairns for the number one spot while Coleman continues his recovery. The 31-year-old has arrived and has been registered in time to be in contention for this weekend’s season opener against Burton Albion.

After making his breakthrough in Switzerland, Leutwiler moved to England in 2012 to join Middlesbrough. Leutwiler spent two years at the Riverside and played five games but was released at the end of his second season.

He subsequently joined League One side Shrewsbury Town and enjoyed being their number one for three years, making 140 appearances before his move to Blackburn Rovers.

Leutwiler, who has made three international caps for Canada, joined Blackburn in 2017 and played 13 times for the Lancashire side before his release earlier this summer. He was part of Tony Mowbray’s side promoted from League One in his first year at the club.

Now, with a move to Fleetwood Town confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Leutwiler is able to nail down a spot in Joey Barton’s side and earn a longer deal.

