Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed his interest in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as reported by Luton Today.

The midfielder came through the academy at the Foxes but is yet to feature in a senior league match for the club.

He spent last season out on loan at Blackpool and scored four goals in ten games for the Seasiders.

However, Dewsbury-Hall has featured for Leicester 11 times for the club’s under-21’s in the Checkatrade Trophy and scored two goals.

Jones was asked about the 22-year-old ahead of their opening game of the season against Barnsley and said: “He’s been on my radar for a long time Kiernan, I know him very well and I’ve watched him 10 times.”

“I really, really like him, I think he’s an excellent midfielder, but he’s a Leicester player so it would be wrong for me to comment on him.”

“But I do know him very, very well, I watched him for Leicester, watched him for Blackpool and he’s a player I do think has a fantastic future.”

The Luton boss has admitted that he is looking to bring in midfielders but would prefer to do so on a permanent basis.

“The only thing we have here is we like to get our own players. If we loan players then it means we’re just improving them for someone else.”

“In some areas you have to do it, in other areas there’s a little bit more options.”

Luton will be looking to make further additions to their squad ahead of the new season as they aim to avoid another campaign flirting with relegation as they did in 2019/20.

