Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has moved to dismiss links with Exeter City star Randell Williams, who is also rumoured to be attracting interest from Hull City.

None pal — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) September 10, 2020

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding League One interest in Exeter City star Randell Williams. Both Peterborough United and Hull City have been linked with a move for the winger.

Hull are rumoured to have had two bids rejected for the Grecians star, while Peterborough were said to be “preparing” a move. Now, however, Posh’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony has moved to dismiss the reports.

Speaking on Twitter, MacAnthony responded to the links, saying that there was no truth in the rumours.

Williams, 23, has been a star performer for Exeter City since signing for the club in January 2019. The former Watford winger – who spent time on loan with Wycombe Wanderers while on the books at Watford – mainly plays as a right midfielder but has also featured further forward as a right-winger and further back as a right-back at times.

With Exeter City, Williams has notched up 57 appearances, scoring five goals and laying on 14 assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Williams is the subject of further speculation this summer amid links with a move to League One. Would you like to see your club make a move for the winger this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

