Sheffield Wednesday have been offered hope by Steve Bruce in their pursuit of Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy as reported by The Star.

Murphy spent last season on loan at Hillsborough and scored nine goals and provided four assists in 39 Championship appearances for the club.

The winger enjoyed a successful spell at Wednesday and manager Garry Monk has made no secret of the fact that he would like to bring him back if a deal was possible.

However, Bruce did initially say that Murphy would be in and around the Newcastle squad this season and has featured in some of their friendlies during pre-season.

Since then, the Magpies have signed Ryan Fraser who can operate in the wide positions and Bruce has admitted that there is still a decision to be made over Murphy’s future.

“We have to make big decisions on the two young ones. Jacob Murphy and Dan Barlaser. They have both done OK. I have to make a decision, are they going to get game-time? And if they aren’t then we will have to let them out again. They have done very well.”

“There comes a time, in a month, when I have to pick 22 outfield players. And at the minute we have something like 28. Unfortunately, there will be people who won’t make it. That’s what we’ve got,” Bruce continued.

Murphy is also on £40,000 a week and with Wednesday having to contribute some of that salary is may prove too expensive a deal for them to complete.

The winger has also reiterated his desire to try and prove himself at Newcastle but only time will tell whether his future lies in the North East.

