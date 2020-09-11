The new Championship season starts tomorrow and it has been a busy transfer window for many clubs. Here are the top five signings of the summer-

5. Jamal Lowe- Wigan Athletic to Swansea City- The Swans have boosted their attacking options by throwing the ex-Portsmouth man a Championship lifeline after Wigan’s relegation. He scored six goals in 46 games for the Latics last term and will be looking to help Steve Cooper’s side get in the Play-Offs again.



4. Rob Dickie- Oxford United to QPR- The centre-back was a man in-demand after his impressive past season in League One. QPR won the race for his signature, despite him being linked with a switch to the Premier League earlier in the summer.

3. Jordan Hugill- West Ham United to Norwich City- He has found a new permanent home after loan spells away from the Hammers at Middlesbrough and QPR. Norwich have bagged themselves a proven goal scorer at Championship level. He scored 15 goals in all competitions last term for the R’s.

2. Lyle Taylor- Charlton Athletic to Nottingham Forest- Forest fans will be excited to see him in action at the City Ground. He scored 36 goals in 67 games for Charlton Athletic over the past two years and is a shrewd coup for the Reds on a free transfer.

1. Ivan Toney- Peterborough United to Brentford- The Bees have landed one of the most prolific strikers in the country. Toney, who is 24 years old, fired 49 goals in 94 matches for the Posh over the past two seasons and will now test himself in the Championship.

