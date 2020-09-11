The new League One season starts tomorrow and it has been a busy summer for many clubs in the third tier. Here are the top five signings of this transfer window-

5- Greg Docherty- Rangers to Hull City- The ex-Scotland Under-21 international sneaks in ahead of Fleetwood Town signing Mark Duffy and MK Dons new boy Scott Fraser. Hull forked out around £400,000 to lure him to East Yorkshire from Ibrox as they prepare for their first League One season in 15 years.



4. Sammie Szmodics, Bristol City to Peterborough United- Darren Ferguson’s side have landed the 24-year-old on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell last season. He chipped in with four goals in 10 games and the Posh fans will be hoping for more of the same.

3. Aiden O’Brien, Millwall to Sunderland- The Republic of Ireland international has dropped down from the Championship to join the Black Cats, ending his lengthy association with Millwall in the process. He could turn out to be a shrewd signing for Sunderland as they eye promotion.

2. Jerry Yates, Rotherham United to Blackpool- The Tangerines won the race to sign the striker after his loan spell at Swindon Town in the last campaign. He bagged 14 goals for the Robins to help them win promotion last season and will lead the line for Blackpool. He is a decent age at 23 and has penned a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris, Bristol Rovers to Peterborough United- The Posh believe he is the man to replace the goals of Ivan Toney. Clarke-Harris, formerly of Coventry City and Rotherham United, has been prolific for Bristol Rovers over the past two years, bagging 27 in 49 games in all competitions.

Are you confident about your sides' chances ahead of the new season?