Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that young midfielder John Buckley is set to stay at the club amid League One loan interest.

Ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, Blackburn Rovers’ young midfielder John Buckley is attracting interest from League One. The Rovers academy graduate made his breakthrough into the senior picture last season and now, loan enquiries have come in for him.

Amid the interest from League One clubs, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has moved to address the enquiries.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray revealed two managers have been on the phone to ask about Buckley, saying that he plans on keeping him at Ewood Park to help him continue his development. He said:

“I have had two managers phone me about John Buckley and ask what we’re doing with him. I’ve discussed it with my staff and for now he’s going to stay with us because the numbers are small and it’s not the right thing at this moment to send John out.

“In an ideal world John to go out and play 40 games in League One wouldn’t be the worst thing for him, but at this moment he’s going to stay with us and there’s every chance he could break in to our starting XI and stay there through his performance.

“I think John has to keep developing. Coming back from lockdown I think he found it pretty difficult coming back. We pushed him further forward, then looked to play him as a pivot in midfield playing deeper, and I think he will settle into his role.”

Since making his debut in March 2019, Buckley has gone on to notch up 25 appearances for Blackburn’s senior side. In the process, he has found the back of the net on two occasions, also laying on one assist.

At just 20, Buckley appears to be a long-term option for Rovers. While he has struggled with the physicality of the senior game at times, the youngster has the potential to be a first-team regular and more for Rovers.

Amid Mowbray’s comments on Buckley’s immediate future, Blackburn fans moved to have their say on the matter. Speaking on Twitter, here’s what they had to say:

A loan move would be great for him. He needs to hit the weights in the gym too. Got the potential to do great things. — Andy Campbell (@abcam7) September 11, 2020

I think Buckley would benefit from dropping into League 1 & getting more game time — Tom (@tombury89) September 11, 2020

Would loan him out to Accrington for a season imo definitely has the ability just needs toughening up atm imo a L1 loan would do him a world a good but big tony knows what he’s doing I suppose — Josh Smith (@JoshyS15) September 11, 2020

Keep him, definitely. — michael hough (@huffy58) September 11, 2020

KEEP — John Brennan (@johnbC74) September 11, 2020

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you send Buckley out on loan or keep him at Ewood Park? Let us know your stance in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s former managers has taken up a role with a Championship rival – find out more about that story here.

Would you send Buckley out on loan?