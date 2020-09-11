Middlesbrough have pulled out of the race to sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo as reported by Football Insider.

The Frenchman had been due to have a medical at the club but Boro have now pulled out of the deal due to concerns over his fitness levels.

The North East club believe that the striker may not be at the required level fitness-wise for a number of weeks and have now pulled the plug on any possible deal for the former Gunner.

Sanogo had been plying his trade in France with Toulouse but left at the end of the season when his contract expired and Neil Warnock had been interested in bringing him in as a free agent.

The striker has previously played for Arsenal in the Premier League as he spent four years at the Emirates before returning to France to play for Toulouse.

Sanogo has also played for Crystal Palace in the top-flight and Charlton Athletic in the Championship highlighting his experience in English football.

The 27-year-old did struggle in the Premier League and failed to score in any of his 21 top-flight appearances, but weighed in with three goals during his time in the Championship.

Middlesbrough currently have Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga as their recognised centre-forward options but have also been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore in recent weeks.

Sanogo does bring a lot of experience but his previous struggles may have represented a gamble for Neil Warnock who wants to have four senior strikers at his disposal for the start of the season.

Are Middlesbrough right to pull out of the race for Yaya Sanogo?