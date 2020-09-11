West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch has made the move to Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan deal as confirmed on their official website.

Tulloch was recently shortlisted for the PL2 Player of the Season award and has also signed a long-term contract with the Midlands club such is the regard he is held in by the hierarchy.

The youngster will now join up with Doncaster boss Darren Moore who made a legendary name for himself at West Brom as both a player and a manager.

The 19-year-old has also been involved in Albion’s first team for FA Cup games over the last two seasons and now Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling believes the forward needs to be playing regular football in the first-team to continue his development.

“Rahaan needs to play regular first-team football now,” said Dowling.

“Under-23s football no longer challenges him. He needs to experience a senior dressing room where three points on a Saturday is everything.”

“He has to be focused and make this the next step in the journey that we all hope can lead to our first-team.”

Tulloch scored nine goals and provided four assists in 14 PL2 games last season and is highly regarded as one of the brightest, young prospects at the club.

Slaven Bilic is known to be a huge admirer of the teenager and there certainly seems to be a pathway to the first-team at West Brom for Tulloch in the coming years.

There was interest from other clubs such as Aston Villa before the striker committed his future to the Baggies.

