The start of the new League Two season is upon us. Clubs have been busy over the past few months as they gear up for the new campaign. Here are the top five signings of the summer-



5. Antoni Sarcevic- Plymouth Argyle to Bolton Wanderers- The midfielder helped Plymouth Argyle gain promotion from League Two last season but Bolton persuaded him to drop back down. He scored 11 goals for the Pilgrims in all competitions last term. Sarcevic, who is 28 years old, has also previously played for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town.

4. Ollie Clarke- Bristol Rovers to Mansfield Town- Mansfield have had a very busy transfer window as they prepare for a promotion push. Clarke has joined from League One side Bristol Rovers having played 271 games for the Pirates. He helped the Gas gain back-to-back promotions from non-league to the third tier during his time there.

3. Jason Lowe- Bolton Wanderers to Salford City- The former Premier League midfielder could prove to be an astute signing for Salford. The ex-England Under-21 international made 32 top flight appearances in the 2011/12 season for Blackburn Rovers and has since had spells at Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers. Graham Alexander’s side swooped to sign him on a free after he left the Trotters in June.

2. Ian Henderson- Rochdale to Salford City- Eyebrows have been raised by Salford luring him to League Two from Rochdale. He has spent the past eight years with the Dale, six in League One, and scored 126 goals in 343 matches. The drop into the fourth tier should be a walk in the park for him based on his goalscoring record.

1. Eoin Doyle- Swindon Town to Bolton Wanderers- Bolton want promotion and have brought in a proven goalscorer in Doyle. The Irishman was the standout player in League Two last season and fired 26 goals for Swindon to fire them to the title. The Trotters will be hoping he does the same for them this year.

Are you confident about your sides' chances this season?