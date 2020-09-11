Derby County have confirmed the return of former Bradford City and Blackburn Rovers boss Gary Bowyer, announcing that he has joined the Under-23s coaching team on their official club website.

After stepping into senior management over the course of the past seven years, Gary Bowyer has returned to Derby County to take up a role with their Under-23s side.

Bowyer – who worked with Derby from 1998 to 2004 as a youth coach – has completed a return to Pride Park, with his appointment as Professional Development Phase Coach being confirmed on Friday.

He will work as part of Darren Wassall’s academy set-up helping youngsters develop and “oversee the running” of the Under-23s side.

Upon the confirmation of Bowyer’s appointment, Wassall expressed his delight at Bowyer’s return. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Gary Bowyer back to Derby County to work with our Under-23s. This is a coup for our Academy and young players.

“Gary is a very experienced and talented coach, both at youth level and as a manager. He knows what Derby County is about from his previous association with the club and we believe this is a shrewd appointment for the highest age group in our Academy.

“He has almost 300 games to his name as a manager, as well as many more at Academy level. He will have a really important role to play, alongside the rest of the staff, in passing on his knowledge and understanding to our players.”

After leaving Derby County in 2004, Bowyer worked in Blackburn Rovers’ academy before becoming the manager of their senior side in March 2013. Following a two-year stint with Blackburn, Bowyer became Blackpool manager and most recently managed Bradford City.

Derby County fans, are you happy with the appointment of Bowyer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, a new side has been linked with one of the Rams’ rumoured targets – find out more about that here.

Happy with the appointment of Bowyer?