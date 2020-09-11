Sunderland are in the hunt for more signings to boost their squad, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats start their third consecutive season in League One against Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light tomorrow but still feel they are two or three players short of a full squad.

Phil Parkinson has so far delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Bailey Wright, Aiden O’Brien, Morgan Feeney, Danny Graham and Arbenit Xhemajli.

Sunderland could do with another forward and have been linked with Argentinian striker Mateo Bajamich from Instituto Cordoba.

The North East side are also after competition and depth for their left-back position to compete with Denver Hume.

Parkinson has said: “I think we’re getting there in terms of our squad, but we are still probably a player or two short of where we’d like to be. We’re talking to quite a few agents, but the spaces we have got now are limited.

“I wish the places weren’t limited, because there are still players out there that we’d like, but you can only have a certain number of players over the age of 21 and we just have to assess things on a daily basis.”

The ex-Bolton Wanderers boss confirmed that signing another left-back is on his agenda: “That’s a position we are looking at. We have got players who can play there, but it is just a case of weighing up all options and making sure we make the right decision when it comes to filling the final place or two in the squad.”

Sunderland will be desperate to get off to a good start tomorrow but Bristol Rovers could prove to be tricky customers after a decent summer recruitment drive under Ben Garner.

