Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town are interested in Newcastle Jets defender Matthew Millar, according to a report by The World Game.

The League One duo could lure the versatile 24-year-old to England in preparation for the new season.

Millar joined Newcastle Jets in February last year and has since impressed for the A-League side. He is currently a teammate of ex-Cardiff City and Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley and former Sunderland forward Roy O’Donovan.

The defender, who is also compatible in midfield, has also previously played for the likes of Melbourne City, South Melbourne and Central Coast Mariners.

He is open to a move to the UK and has said, as per The World Game: “The sort of style that’s prevalent in England – the big body, athletic, physical sort of game really matches up well with my characteristics and how I sort of play,” he said.

“I’m really excited to play with the Jets but it’s been a big dream to play over in England, so if an opportunity comes knocking I’m sure the Newcastle Jets would be a bit disappointed but happy to let me go.”

He added: “They’ve been a great club so far. Even if something happens they’ll always hold a special place in my footballing journey.”

Pompey and Shrewsbury are both gearing up for the upcoming League One season and kick-start the new campaign against each other at Fratton Park tomorrow.

They could both now battle it out to lure Millar to England, with the Australian linked with a switch to the third tier.

Who would you join?