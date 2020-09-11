Stoke City are set to sign youngster Ibrahima Sy, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The midfielder will initially link up with the Potters’ youth side.

Sy, who is 17 years old, has had interest from Italian giants Lazio but is set to commit his immediate future to Stoke.

The teenager became a free agent when his contract at French side Stade de Reims expired and he is poised to move to the Bet365 Stadium on a three-year deal.

Sy is a highly-rated young player and is a youth international for Senegal. He played for their Under-17’s last year in the World Cup.

Stoke will be eager to finalise the move and get him playing for their Under-18’s side this season.

Sy is a name for the Potters’ fans to keep an eye out for in the future and he will be looking to break into their first-team over the coming years.

It has been a busy summer for the Staffordshire side as Michael O’Neill gears up for his first full season at the helm after keeping them up last term.

They have brought in the likes of James Chester, John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox and Jacob Brown. Stoke have placed an emphasis on experience in their summer recruitment but the proposed signing of Sy shows they have one eye on the future too.

The Potters kick-start the new campaign tomorrow away at Millwall, where they will lock horns with their former boss Gary Rowett.

Confident ahead of the new season, Stoke fans?