Blackburn Rovers have knocked back loan enquiries from two League One clubs for midfielder John Buckley, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The unnamed third tier duo are interested in his availability for the upcoming season but Rovers have no intention of letting him leave at the moment.

Buckley, who is 20 years old, made 23 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side in all competitions in the last campaign, chipping in with two goals.

The Manchester-born man has risen up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park and made his first-team debut in March 2019 in a Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

He is still part of Blackburn’s plans for this term as it stands and Mowbray won’t allow him to leave on loan just yet. He has said: “I have had two managers phone me about John Buckley and ask what we’re doing with him. I’ve discussed it with my staff and for now he’s going to stay with us because the numbers are small and it’s not the right thing at this moment to send John out.

“In an ideal world John to go out and play 40 games in League One wouldn’t be the worst thing for him, but at this moment he’s going to stay with us and there’s every chance he could break in to our starting XI and stay there through his performance. I think John has to keep developing.”

Blackburn travel to newly-relegated Bournemouth tomorrow to kick-start the new season and will be looking for a positive result.

