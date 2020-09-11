Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said he “really, really” likes Leicester City’s young midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that Leicester City youngster and former Blackpool loan man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is attracting interest from Luton Town.

Now, amid links with a move for Dewsbury-Hall, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has moved to reveal that he is a big fan of the Leicester youngster.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said that he has watched Dewsbury-Hall as many as 10 times, adding that he thinks he has a “fantastic future”. He said:

“He’s been on my radar for a long time Kiernan, I know him very well and I’ve watched him 10 times. I really, really like him, I think he’s an excellent midfielder, but he’s a Leicester player so it would be wrong for me to comment on him.

“But I do know him very, very well, I watched him for Leicester, watched him for Blackpool and he’s a player I do think has a fantastic future.”

Dewsbury-Hall, 22, has made his way through Leicester City’s youth ranks and after impressing for their Under-18s and Under-23s has made his breakthrough into senior football. He enjoyed a successful loan stint with Blackpool where he netted four goals and laid on one assist in 10 games.

Now, with Nathan Jones a known fan of the midfielder, it will be interesting to see if Luton Town attempt to bring Dewsbury-Hall in on loan this summer.

