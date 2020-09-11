Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said he “really, really” likes Leicester City’s young midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that Leicester City youngster and former Blackpool loan man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is attracting interest from Luton Town.

Now, amid links with a move for Dewsbury-Hall, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has moved to reveal that he is a big fan of the Leicester youngster.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Sport

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said that he has watched Dewsbury-Hall as many as 10 times, adding that he thinks he has a “fantastic future”. He said:

“He’s been on my radar for a long time Kiernan, I know him very well and I’ve watched him 10 times. I really, really like him, I think he’s an excellent midfielder, but he’s a Leicester player so it would be wrong for me to comment on him.

“But I do know him very, very well, I watched him for Leicester, watched him for Blackpool and he’s a player I do think has a fantastic future.”

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

Dewsbury-Hall, 22, has made his way through Leicester City’s youth ranks and after impressing for their Under-18s and Under-23s has made his breakthrough into senior football. He enjoyed a successful loan stint with Blackpool where he netted four goals and laid on one assist in 10 games.

  Manchester United could make late swoop for Bournemouth star

Now, with Nathan Jones a known fan of the midfielder, it will be interesting to see if Luton Town attempt to bring Dewsbury-Hall in on loan this summer.

Luton Town fans, would you welcome Dewsbury-Hall to Kenilworth Road? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a move for Dewsbury-Hall?

Yes

No