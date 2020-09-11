A report from Football Insider has claimed that Portsmouth could send young attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild out on loan this summer, with both Hull City and Colchester United interested.

The report claims that the former Charlton Athletic youngster could be sent out on loan by Pompey this summer to allow him to get more experience of senior football. Kenny Jackett is keen to let him leave on a temporary basis to all him to get more game time.

Hackett-Fairchild started his career in the youth set-up at Dagenham and Redbridge, spending time with Dulwich Hamlet on loan before joining Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in 2016. He had stints on loan with Boreham Wood and Bromley while also playing 24 times for the Addicks’ first-team, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Since joining Portsmouth, the attacker has played only once for the club so it will be interesting to see if the club sanction a loan move away this summer.

While a move to Hull City would see Hackett-Fairchild pick up game time in League One, a move to Colchester United could see him play more football in the starting 11.

