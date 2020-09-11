Belgian side Cercle Brugge have completed the signing of midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes from Hull City, as confirmed on their official club website.

Upon Hull City’s relegation to League One, young midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes has secured a move away from the club. The former Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United man has left England to link up with Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Cercle Brugge confirmed the signing of da Silva Lopes on Thursday night, announcing that he has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Jupiler Pro League side, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

With Cercle Brugge, da Silva Lopes will be managed by former Derby County, Swansea City and Reading boss Paul Clement, who took charge of the club earlier this summer.

The fee is undisclosed but Hull Live report that the fee paid is in the region of £1.5m. 10% of the fee will go to Wigan Athletic, who had a release clause inserted in the deal in last summer’s transfer.

Despite being just 21, da Silva Lopes has a good amount of senior experience. He played 108 times for Peterborough United after making his way through their youth academy before leaving to join Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2018.

da Silva Lopes played three times for the Latics and spent a stint on loan with Gillingham before linking up with Hull City last summer. With the Tigers, the Portuguese youngster played 44 times, scoring two goals and laying on four assists.

