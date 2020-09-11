Bristol Rovers have confirmed the signing of Gillingham striker Brandon Hanlan on their official club website, amid rumoured interest from Portsmouth.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Portsmouth have been heavily linked with a move for striker Brandon Hanlan. However, it has now been confirmed that the Gillingham man has moved elsewhere.

Hanlan has penned a deal with Bristol Rovers, leaving Gillingham after two years with the club. The striker has signed a two-year deal with Rovers, keeping him at the Memorial Stadium until the summer of 2022.

“We are delighted to introduce Brandon as our new number 9. He is a powerful and skilful forward who can both create and score goals. Brandon also has the work ethic and energy we want at the front end of the team.

“Brandon has good experience of League One and we feel we can really help him develop further. It is an exciting signing and hopefully, he can have a real impact with us.”

Hanlan, 23, impressed for Gillingham last summer. He netted seven goals and laid on three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, taking him to 16 goals and six assists in 86 games since signing from Charlton Athletic in July 2018.

With Hanlan added to their attacking ranks, Bristol Rovers will be hoping to former Charlton youngster can fill the gap left by former hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris, who left for Peterborough United last month.

