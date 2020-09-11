Derby County have announced the signing of former Swindon Town defender Nathan Byrne from Wigan Athletic on their official club website.

After letting young star Jayden Bogle leave to join Sheffield United, Derby County have moved to bring in a new right-back. Phillip Cocu has moved to add Wigan Athletic defender Nathan Byrne, with his arrival being confirmed on Thursday evening.

Byrne makes the move to Pride Park following four years with Wigan. He has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, keeping him with the Rams until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement of Byrne’s signing, Derby boss Cocu spoke to the club’s official website about the latest addition. He welcomed Byrne to the club and said he is happy to have added a player of his experience to his squad, saying:

“We are pleased to welcome Nathan Byrne to Derby County as our latest signing.

“Nathan, we believe, has qualities that will suit our style of play. He is a right-back that has both the ability to defend well and make an impact when going forward to support the attack.

“He has good experience for his age, playing over 300 games so far, and this is a signing that will complement the balance we are looking to achieve within our squad.”

Byrne, 28, came through Spurs’ youth academy and spent time out on loan in the Football League before leaving to join Wolves in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to play for Swindon Town and most recently, Wigan.

