Sky Bet League One new boys Swindon Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Joe Fryer from Middlesbrough on a short term deal until January according to reports on The Robins’ official website.

The 24-year-old stopper made just three senior appearances for Boro after coming through the club’s youth ranks. The player has been on the books of the Teesside club since joining their Under-15 side but has now moved on with his contract at The Riverside Stadium having expired. Fryer has been training with Boro in a bid to remain in good shape following the expiry of his contract on 30 June.

It is understood that Fryer has been on trial with Swindon Town and impressed manager Richie Wellens enough to earn a short term deal. The keeper will challenge Matej Kovar and Archie Matthews for The Robins’ number one jersey.

Fryer has played most of his senior football in the fourth tier. The player has represented Hartlepool United, Stevenage and Carlisle United in loan spells earlier in his career. While at the latter, Fryer suffered a serious leg break which has kept him out of action for the best part of two years.

Swindon Town kick-off their 2020/2021 Sky Bet League One campaign with a fixture against Rochdale at The County Ground on Saturday.